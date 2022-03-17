ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Kansas high school shooting suspect remains in critical condition

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1enu_0eiVmo9e00

An Olathe East student charged in a shooting that injured two school officials underwent surgery this week and remains in critical condition at a hospital. Jaylon Elmore,18, was unable to attend a hearing in his case Thursday because of his injuries.

Elmore was shot by school resource officer Erik Clark at the high school March 4. Investigators say Clark shot Elmore after Elmore shot at him in a school office. Clark and assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel were both injured in the shooting.

Elmore's attorney, Paul Morrison, said Thursday that Elmore will be in the hospital for at least a few more days.

Comments / 1

 

