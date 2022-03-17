Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares His Dad’s Signature Screwdriver Recipe

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is playing bartender today, showing all of us how to make his dad’s signature screwdriver.

He said that his dad, the late, great Dale Earnhardt Sr., only ever used Five Alive as his juice of choice, and if The Intimidator says that’s the way to make it, then that must be the best way to make it:

“This is the screwdriver that my dad used to drink. Had to be Five Alive and it’s hard to find these days. Not bad pops.”

I’m probably showing my age here, but I had never even heard of Five Alive until I saw this video… and now I really want to find some and try it out with that instead of regular orange juice. Five flavors in one? Not mad at it…

I mean, who doesn’t want to drink like Dale Sr.? Dale Jr. used the classic citrus flavor in this video, so I assume that’s the kind Sr. used, too.

For the vodka part of this screwdriver, Dale Jr. used his own brand, High Rock vodka, which recently he recently launched with his wife Amy, (shameless plug… not mad at it).

And how about that song choice in the background? Jr. has good taste in alcohol and music:

Might have to go mix one up myself on this Thursday evening now…