ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares His Dad’s Signature Screwdriver Recipe

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1uLY_0eiVmirI00

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is playing bartender today, showing all of us how to make his dad’s signature screwdriver.

He said that his dad, the late, great Dale Earnhardt Sr., only ever used Five Alive as his juice of choice, and if The Intimidator says that’s the way to make it, then that must be the best way to make it:

“This is the screwdriver that my dad used to drink. Had to be Five Alive and it’s hard to find these days. Not bad pops.”

I’m probably showing my age here, but I had never even heard of Five Alive until I saw this video… and now I really want to find some and try it out with that instead of regular orange juice. Five flavors in one? Not mad at it…

I mean, who doesn’t want to drink like Dale Sr.? Dale Jr. used the classic citrus flavor in this video, so I assume that’s the kind Sr. used, too.

For the vodka part of this screwdriver, Dale Jr. used his own brand, High Rock vodka, which recently he recently launched with his wife Amy, (shameless plug… not mad at it).

And how about that song choice in the background? Jr. has good taste in alcohol and music:

Might have to go mix one up myself on this Thursday evening now…

Comments / 3

Related
Popculture

Danica Patrick Is Officially Single Again

Danica Patrick is a single lady once more. On Friday, PEOPLE reported that Patrick and her boyfriend Carter Comstock split after one year of dating. As for what caused the split, Patrick told the outlet that their relationship simply "didn't work." Patrick told the publication that the two parted ways...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Really Didn’t Like Wearing Shea’s Hat: Here’s Why

In westerns, the way you dress says a lot about you as a cowboy or wrangler. And “1883” star Sam Elliott didn’t approve of the hat he wore as Shea Brennan. That cowboy hat is a key part of the ensemble, and Elliott knows that. Heck, the man has starred in enough westerns to know cowboy hats better than almost anyone. So Elliott opened to Marc Maron on his WTF Podcast about his disappointment with the headwear.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Dale Jr.
The Spun

In Photos: Danica Patrick’s Dating History Over The Years

Danica Patrick hasn’t shied away from opening up about her thoughts on love and relationships over the years. “I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said last year, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Finale: What Was Sam Elliott’s Character’s Ultimate Fate?

Naturally, there are MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the “1883” finale, so come back when you’ve seen the episode!. Oh, you’ve already seen it? Well then, let’s deep dive into Sam Elliott’s character Shea Brennan and his role in the finale. First of all, where did we meet Shea? In the first episode, he was burning his home to the ground with his dead family inside. We learned he was a former captain in the Civil War, now a Pinkerton agent with fellow veteran and friend Thomas. He and Thomas were bringing a group of German immigrants across the Oregon Trail to the West. The group teamed up with James Dutton and his family, and Shea was basically in charge of taking care of their rag-tag collection of people.
TV SERIES
People

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's Relationship Timeline

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are tying the knot!. The eldest daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has been linked to the pro golfer since 2013, and while the couple has been engaged for nearly 10 years, their wedding is anticipated to take place soon. The couple has shown a...
GOLF
People

Danica Patrick Confirms Split from Boyfriend Carter Comstock: 'Unfortunately It Didn't Work'

Danica Patrick and her boyfriend of nearly one year, Carter Comstock, have gone their separate ways, the former NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE. "We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn't work, but it doesn't mean that it wasn't a really fun time and we didn't do a lot of really amazing things," Patrick, 39, shares of her split, which she says happened a few months ago.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnhardt#Screwdriver#Alcohol#Five Alive#High Rock
SheKnows

Jason Aldean Had Such a Country Dad Response to the Idea of His Daughter Dating Carrie Underwood's Son

Click here to read the full article. As Monday night’s ACM Awards made very clear, there are a few things that are sacred to country music — and a dad protecting his daughters is right up there with them. Jason Aldean, who recently collaborated with Carrie Underwood on ACM Award-winning single “If I Didn’t Love You,” chatted with Entertainment Tonight on the country music show’s red carpet with wife Brittany Aldean, and when the subject of his and Underwood’s kids came up, Aldean had his country-dad response at the ready for the banter that followed. Jason and Brittany share two kids:...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Post Malone Seems Like The Nicest Dude Ever, Makes A Fan With Autism’s Day On His 21st Birthday

Is there a better example of why you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover than Post Malone? Dude just seems like the most laid-back, good-hearted, just all around nicest guy out there, despite the fact that he’s a massive star and covered pretty much head to toe (literally) in tattoos. I mean, just look at the pure joy on this guy’s face when the 90s country starts cranking: Post Malone takin ‘em down to the Grundy County Auction. pic.twitter.com/MryKT3kdGr […] The post Post Malone Seems Like The Nicest Dude Ever, Makes A Fan With Autism’s Day On His 21st Birthday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Dale Earnhardt Best Moments: The Intimidator’s Most Memorable Times

Dale Earnhardt was a legend in NASCAR. That much is obvious. However, Earnhardt was not only a legend on the track but off it as well. Indeed, Earnhardt never failed to deliver some classic one-liners over the course of his career. Perhaps his biggest was “Second place is just the first loser.” Another was, “It’s a never-ending battle of making your car better and also trying to be better yourself.”
MOTORSPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Karl Malone Almost Brought To Tears After Seeing His Daughter On Her Wedding Day

14x All-Star Karl Malone celebrated many occasions over his NBA career. This week, however, he experienced a whole different level of emotion after seeing his daughter preparing to walk down the aisle. In a post from meganraefilms on Instagram, you can see the Jazz big man struggle to keep his...
NBA
Racing News

Classic Ford owned by Jeff Gordon heads to auction

In 1991, Jeff Gordon burst into the world of stock car racing. His debut season began with Bill Davis Racing in the NASCAR Busch Series. View the Jeff Gordon Thunderbird below. Gordon didn’t win a race in his debut season. However, he picked up three runner-up finishes. Yet, he didn’t...
MOTORSPORTS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

109K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy