Public EV charging opens at San Elijo Water Campus

Visitors to the San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center and trails can charge electric vehicles at six new charging stations at the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority Water Campus on Manchester Avenue, according to a news release.

“Charge your vehicle while you hike at the nature reserve,” said SEJPA Board Chair Kellie Hinze in the news release. “We are pleased to offer this convenience to motorists while protecting the environment and advancing our climate action plans.”

Electric vehicle charging went live this month and is one of many new upgrades at the Water Campus. Recent improvements include free, overflow parking for the nearby San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center; pedestrian safety enhancements on Manchester Avenue; a small park, and a pedestrian path between Manchester Avenue and Birmingham Drive that is set to open in May.

ChargePoint, Inc., a third-party vendor, maintains the vehicle charging system and handles users’ billing and network connections. At the charging stations, fees are designed to recover the costs of electricity and running the system. A parking fee begins after the third hour of charging.

SEJPA serves Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar and portions of Rancho Santa Fe and treats up to 5.25 million gallons per day of wastewater and stormwater. The agency recycles more than 500 million gallons annually, creating a locally produced and drought resistant water supply for the surrounding communities. In 2021, the Water Campus received the prestigious Plant of the Year award from the California Water Environment Association for its accomplishments in compliance, innovative practices, cost effectiveness, and superior plant performance.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .