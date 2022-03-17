Citibank pledges to fund out-of-state abortions for employees

Citibank a nnounced Thursday that it will provide "travel benefits" to its employees needing to leave their state to receive an abortion .

"In response to changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states in the U.S., beginning in 2022 we provide travel benefits to facilitate access to adequate resources," the letter reads.



A source confirmed that the benefits include hotel and travel fare.

This announcement comes as Idaho became the 12th state to pass legislation with stricter abortion laws in light of the Supreme Court considering Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization .

Other states include Utah, Tennessee, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Texas .

Citibank is headquartered in New York, where abortion is widely available. Roughly 41% of pregnancies in New York City end in abortion.