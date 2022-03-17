ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Citibank pledges to fund out-of-state abortions for employees

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOcYA_0eiVmcYw00

Citibank a nnounced Thursday that it will provide "travel benefits" to its employees needing to leave their state to receive an abortion .

"In response to changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states in the U.S., beginning in 2022 we provide travel benefits to facilitate access to adequate resources," the letter reads.


A source confirmed that the benefits include hotel and travel fare.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY ABORTION EXTREMISTS LOSE ANOTHER BATTLE

This announcement comes as Idaho became the 12th state to pass legislation with stricter abortion laws in light of the Supreme Court considering Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization .

Other states include Utah, Tennessee, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Texas .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Citibank is headquartered in New York, where abortion is widely available. Roughly 41% of pregnancies in New York City end in abortion.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
State
Mississippi State
Seattle, WA
Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
Washington Government
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Washington Society
State
Idaho State
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
State
Kentucky State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Democratic Party#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
193K+
Followers
62K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy