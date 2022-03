Annapolis is known for its rich history and beautiful architecture. The city has preserved its historic district by using adaptive reuse strategies. Adaptive reuse is the process of taking an older building and transforming it into something new and useful. This can be done with offices, restaurants, or apartments. By preserving old buildings, Annapolis has been able to keep its character and charm while also creating new businesses and jobs. This is why it is such an attractive place to live or do business. Today, Mark Stiffler, discusses how adaptive reuse has preserved Annapolis’ historic district.

