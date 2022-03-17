ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelorette’ Announces Two Lead Stars for First Time Ever: Meet Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey

By Jacklyn Krol
 2 days ago
The Bachelorette will be double the fun this upcoming season with not one, but two bachelorettes!. The Season 19 leading ladies where announced Tuesday (March 15) during the After the Final Rose Special for the current season of The Bachelor. Both Bachelor Season 26 contestants Rachel Recchia and Gabby...

EW.com

The Bachelorette will have two Bachelorettes next season

Seeing as Bachelor Clayton Echard ended up alienating all of his final three women — Susie, Rachel, and Gabby — producers had no shortage of potential Bachelorette candidates. Which may be why they chose two! Both Rachel Recchia, 25, and Gabby Windey, 30, will co-star in season 19 of The Bachelorette.
TV SHOWS
