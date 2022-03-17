7@four: St. Patrick’s Day meal specials

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There was no indication he got...
The House passed legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin. Lawmakers passed the bill, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, largely along party lines, 235-189. Only 14 Republicans joined Democrats in support of the measure.
(CNN) — The University of the Southwest golf teams -- a mix of students from the US, Canada, Mexico and Portugal -- were returning to campus after a tournament when a pickup truck suddenly veered in front of their van in rural Texas. The fiery crash Tuesday night killed...
Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage. Despite sexual misconduct allegations made by nearly two dozen women against Watson while he was with Houston, Cleveland will make him its starting QB, the face of its organization and the highest-paid player in the NFL.
Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Don Young, a blunt-speaking Republican and longest-serving member of Alaska’s congressional delegation, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young (R-AK), the Dean...
Three current and former members of the Tennessee National Guard are safe and accounted for, despite a Russian newspaper’s false report that the men were killed while fighting in Ukraine. All three men named in a Russian news report, two of whom are still serving in the Tennessee National...
Two-time Olympic medalist Taylor Ruck bested the competition in the 200-yard freestyle final to win her first-ever individual title at the NCAA women’s swimming championship on Friday night, beating out transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who was the favorite to win the event. A 21-year-old junior out of Stanford University,...
Eight Republicans voted against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a Thursday vote. The eight were on the other end of a lopsided 424-8 vote to punish Moscow with the removal of normal trade relations. The legislation would raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus, which has backed Moscow's bombardment of Ukraine.
Russia’s grinding attack on Ukraine is threatening to drag on for weeks, worsening the death toll on both sides and exacerbating an already serious humanitarian crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin seriously miscalculated the ability of his forces to overcome the Ukrainians quickly, a mistake that has led to heavy losses for the Kremlin, according to officials and experts.
