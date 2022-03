Click here to read the full article. Humans have five senses, whereas cinema is limited to just two, sight and sound. We often hear how movies are a visual medium, but what about the other, invisible half? Filmmaker Sam Green (“The Weather Underground”) wants to get audiences thinking with their ears as much as their eyes, constructing an immersive, audio-driven essay film that focuses our attention on sound: how it works, what it can do and the way that specific noises can either unlock memories or spark entirely new ones. Full to bursting with humor, emotion and curiosity, “32 Sounds” is...

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO