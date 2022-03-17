catalytic converter

A man and woman both sustained critical injuries Friday afternoon in a West Pullman house fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Firefighters were initially called to a reported fire at approximately 3 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Aberdeen and began searching for possible victims upon arriving at the scene. An elderly man and woman were both found by firefighters and rushed to area hospitals, CFD officials said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO