catalytic converter

A Chicago small business owner had the difficult task of cleaning up his West Side clothing store Friday after thieves targeted his business for the fourth time in recent months and got away with more than $40,000 in merchandise. Multiple thieves broke into Flee Club, 2221 W. Taylor St., Friday...
UPDATE: Two step sisters reported missing from Belmont Central on the Northwest Side have been located, police said Friday morning. Melina Diaz, 13, and Hailey Hernandez, 11, were last seen at their home Wednesday night in the 6300 block of West Melrose Avenue, Chicago police said. No other details were...
The body of a Black woman was found in Lake Michigan in suburban Evanston on Thursday evening, according to authorities. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said the body was pulled from the water at 500 Sheridan Square in Evanston at around 4:30 p.m. The woman's time of death was...
Chicago is issuing a number of street closures and parking restrictions Sunday to pave the way for the thousands of runners who will take over the city for the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle this weekend. The street closures will be in effect from 8 to 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Parking...
A one-year-old girl was shot Friday evening while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of 5500 West Wrightwood Avenue near North Linder Avenue. According to police, the baby was inside a vehicle when an unknown offender from a white-colored SUV fired shots, striking the infant.
A man and woman both sustained critical injuries Friday afternoon in a West Pullman house fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Firefighters were initially called to a reported fire at approximately 3 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Aberdeen and began searching for possible victims upon arriving at the scene. An elderly man and woman were both found by firefighters and rushed to area hospitals, CFD officials said.
Dejuan Thomas and Joseph Stokes were best friends. Thomas was a Navy veteran. Stokes was a school teacher. On March 8, their lives came to a tragic end during a shooting at Iowa and Ridgeway in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood. “It is shock. It is disbelief. It kind of...
