ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

catalytic converter

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of catalytic converter thefts reported...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

UPDATE: Missing Step Sisters from Belmont Central Are Located

UPDATE: Two step sisters reported missing from Belmont Central on the Northwest Side have been located, police said Friday morning. Melina Diaz, 13, and Hailey Hernandez, 11, were last seen at their home Wednesday night in the 6300 block of West Melrose Avenue, Chicago police said. No other details were...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Woman's Body Found in Lake Michigan in Evanston

The body of a Black woman was found in Lake Michigan in suburban Evanston on Thursday evening, according to authorities. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said the body was pulled from the water at 500 Sheridan Square in Evanston at around 4:30 p.m. The woman's time of death was...
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
NBC Chicago

Baby Shot While Sitting Inside Car in Cragin, Chicago Police Say

A one-year-old girl was shot Friday evening while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of 5500 West Wrightwood Avenue near North Linder Avenue. According to police, the baby was inside a vehicle when an unknown offender from a white-colored SUV fired shots, striking the infant.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Elderly Victims in ‘Very Critical' Condition After West Pullman House Fire

A man and woman both sustained critical injuries Friday afternoon in a West Pullman house fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Firefighters were initially called to a reported fire at approximately 3 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Aberdeen and began searching for possible victims upon arriving at the scene. An elderly man and woman were both found by firefighters and rushed to area hospitals, CFD officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
76K+
Followers
53K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy