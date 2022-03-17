ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee softball, baseball sign two 4-year-olds fighting cancer as honorary team members

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
 1 day ago
Diehl Dalton watched Thursday as his wife Meredith held their daughter and danced, beaming from ear to ear.

Willow, their 4-year-old daughter, had just signed as an honorary member of the Tennessee softball team. She was joined by Penn Hazuda, 4, who signed with Tennessee baseball.

Both are patients at Tennessee Children's Hospital, being treated for leukemia. The pair was named Girl and Boy of the Year through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which is how they got connected with Tennessee softball coach Karen Weekly.

Weekly, who is campaigning for Woman of the Year to fundraise money for the organization, had never met Willow's family in person. But when they walked through the doors of the Brenda Lawson Athletic Center, Weekly and Meredith Dalton instantly choked up.

"You can just see how meaningful it is to them, and it just really makes you feel good when you're in a position to be able to help other people," Weekly said. "I'm just watching our girls right now and and knowing how excited they're going to be to interact with Willow and to build a relationship with her through the rest of the year."

Both children will attend games and be around the teams as honorary members. Weekly asked Willow if she had ever wanted a sister as she introduced her to the team.

"Well, now you have 24," Weekly said.

Willow was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2020 – she stopped walking on her birthday in March, and it took five weeks before she was diagnosed. The cancer diagnosis was a shock to Meredith, even though she was familiar with it. Her own mother had passed away from cancer when Meredith was 25.

"We didn't think it would come and attack our baby," Meredith said.

Right when the world shut down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dalton family's world was turning upside down. Meredith said they have grown closer, not only getting through Willow's cancer treatments but due to the fact that they have barely left the house in the last two years.

"There's nothing else like it," Meredith said. "Unless you have a kid and experience it, you can't even fathom how horrible – it takes your soul out of your body and crushes it on the ground. I cried every single day."

With restrictions at the hospital due to COVID-19, only one parent could be with Willow at a time. Meredith would be with her during treatments while Diehl waited anxiously outside. She slept 42 nights in the hospital the first year of Willow's treatment.

"Meredith, her strength was unbelievable," Diehl's mother, Linda Heinz Dalton, said. "No matter what, she would just do what she had to do to take care of her child."

The bright-eyed, upbeat little girl dancing around two years later showed no signs of the challenges she went through. According to her mother, she came out of the womb dancing, and her bright spirit has always been there.

"She might be the next president," Meredith joked.

With how little socialization Willow got the last two years between treatments, hospital stays and the pandemic, having a spot on the softball team with women to look up to as positive role models means the world to Meredith.

"Chills from my head to my toes," she said. "She needs it so bad, and I'm just so grateful. You really can't put words to what this has done for us and her. I mean, we've been under a rock for two years fighting cancer with our baby, we have no contact with people ... this is probably the most special thing I've maybe ever experienced. We are just so thankful."

#Softball#Cancer Treatment#Leukemia#Sec#Woman Of The Year
