Menifee Partners with Magellan Advisors to Launch Smart City and Broadband Master Plan

The Menifee City Council heard a midyear Capital Improvement Update, budget review and suggestions on how to spend some of the American Rescue Fund money provided to the city to offset COVID-19 pandemic costs in a special meeting Wednesday, March 2.The lengthy meeting began with Public Works Director Nick Fidler and his staff reviewing how many Capital Improvement Projects have been made in midyear 2021 to 2022 and those that are now underway or sought in the next half of the fiscal year.Fidler said 18 CIP improvements are now underway with five projects being delayed by the nationwide supply chain crisis. He said that 25 other CIP projects prioritized by the council for fiscal year 2021-2022 are in the design phases. The projects, now under construction and seen by Menifee residen.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO