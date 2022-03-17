Packers trade Davante Adams to Raiders for two draft picks

Davante Adams has hit a Las Vegas jackpot.

The Raiders acquired the star receiver in a trade with the Packers on Thursday, according to multiple reports, and immediately gave him a five-year contract worth $141.25 million — making him the highest-paid wideout in the NFL.

Adams, who didn’t hide his frustration over contract negotiations with Green Bay, was unhappy with being given the franchise tag by the Packers this offseason.

He ranked among the league’s top pass-catchers with 123 receptions (second), 1,553 yards (third) and 11 touchdowns (fifth) in 2021. He now joins quarterback Derek Carr and Las Vegas’ stable of receivers that includes standout tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow.

The trade — which netted Green Bay two 2022 picks, a first-rounder and second-rounder — will reunite Adams with Carr, his former Fresno State teammate.

“Welcome home,” Carr tweeted to Adams.

Last summer, Adams said he would love to play with Carr again. They connected for 3,031 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns in two seasons (2012-13) with the Bulldogs.

Davante Adams

“Obviously, I love Derek to death. We’ve got a great friendship and we still communicate really, really consistently,” Adams said. “He’s one of my best friends. Obviously it would be a dream to be able to play with him.”

The sentiment was echoed by Carr, who was prepared to pitch his pal on Sin City last July.

“I’ll buy him a car, whatever I’ve got to do I’ll offer that man,” Carr said on the “Cris Collinsworth Podcast.” “I know he would fit in great with the receivers we have here. He would fit so well in that room. I’m allowed to say those things. Our organization isn’t, but I’m going to say it. He’s my best friend, I think he’s one of the best — he’s the best receiver in the NFL.”

Green Bay, meanwhile, is left with one fewer weapon in its arsenal despite signing reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to a three-year, $150 million contract this offseason. The mercurial quarterback, who has repeatedly been at odds with management over personnel decisions, knew about the Adams trade as it was unfolding over recent days, according to ESPN.