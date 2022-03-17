ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Zach Parise would ‘love’ to be back with ‘fun’ tight-knit Islanders

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Zach Parise repeated the question, the look on his face indicating that he thought it self-explanatory, that it had never once occurred to him that something about this season might not be fulfilling.

“What’s made it fun?” he asked.

Yes, because fun is not the first word that comes to mind when you look at an Islanders season that started with Stanley Cup expectations and is set to end with six weeks of playing out the string, with a five-week road trip, COVID-19 outbreak, lots of losing and schedule turbulence packed in between.

Parise, 37, has made the playoffs 13 times in a career now in its 17th season. He came to Long Island for a lot of reasons, but a chance to win his first Stanley Cup was no small part of it. Barring a run that would put the 2019 Blues to shame, that isn’t happening.

Still, even though he demurred when asked Thursday morning whether he’d discussed a trade or an extension with general manager Lou Lamoriello, the pending unrestricted free agent answered unabashedly, “Oh yeah, I’d love to,” when asked if he’d want to return to the Island next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4aUY_0eiVhSrb00
Zach Parise

So, what’s made it fun?

“It’s a great group of people, it really is,” Parise said. “We’re all out there trying our best and playing as hard as we can, playing for each other. We haven’t gotten the results that we wanted, but we don’t come into the rink the next day pouting and quiet. There’s a great camaraderie about this group. And yeah, we’re not in a playoff spot right now, and we’d love to be, but there’s more to life than that. I don’t think it’s gonna put everyone in a bad mood every day.”

It took Parise some time into this season before he started to find his game, but he’s established himself as a versatile part of the lineup, able to slot in up and down the forward lines, wherever Barry Trotz wants, and contribute. Trotz joked recently that Parise would put on goalie pads if asked. Parise, who left the Wild after being made a healthy scratch for portions of last season, just might.

“Let’s be honest here: I was out of the lineup 12 months ago,” Parise said. “To have the opportunity that [the Islanders have] given me, I’ve tried as best I can to take advantage of it and I’ve loved every minute of it. And they’ve put me in good spots, I don’t care where my name is on the board.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhIzz_0eiVhSrb00
Zach Parise, left, and Mathew Barzal

Parise’s sensibility fits in perfectly with this group of Islanders, which became so close over recent playoff runs. It was no problem for Parise to find his place in the room this year, even amid the upheaval, for just that reason.

“Every night, he gives you exactly what you expect,” Trotz said. “It’s not, ‘What am I gonna get tonight?’ It’s, you know what you’re gonna get. And if you don’t get it, it’s probably cause he’s giving everything and he’s just out of fuel.”

There is, looming over the next four days, the possibility that Parise won’t be an Islander next week. He is on an expiring, cheap deal, and has the experience and ability to help a playoff team.

It would be hard to blame Parise if he desired such an outcome. Playing for a Cup sounds a lot more fun than seeing what the Islanders can find in themselves before the clock expires on their season, after all. But when he speaks, you don’t get the feeling he does.

“I really have enjoyed being with this team and these players,” he said. “It’s been a blast, really.”

