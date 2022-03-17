No, a four-leaf clover is not a shamrock

(NEXSTAR) – From Las Vegas to New York City , revelers donned costumes with emerald shamrocks and four-leaf clovers to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

And if you thought four-leaf clovers were shamrocks, you’re not alone, but the Irish shamrock, the country’s national symbol, only has three leaves .

In 2017, Twitter users were quick to poke fun at former President Trump’s online store, which sold limited edition St. Patrick’s Day MAGA hats with a gold four-leaf clover on the back.

They might have avoided the mistake if they learned from the Obama re-election team’s similar flub leading up to St. Patrick’s Day in 2012.

Shoe giant Nike also made the mistake, emblazoning their popular Nike Air Force 1 “Shamrock” shoes in 2021 with four leaf clovers , and famed design house Hermès plastered four-leaf clovers on green, crocodile skin handbags meant to honor Ireland.

Even Guinness Canada failed to use a shamrock, opting for four leaves in a 2016 ad campaign.

The number of leaves on the shamrock has special significance in Ireland, while a four leaf clover is “a sugary, oat piece that’s usually found in a box of Lucky Charms cereal,” the Irish Independent quipped in 2017 .

According to legend, the shamrock dates back to St. Patrick himself, who used it as a metaphor for the Holy Trinity.

The fourth leaf, which comes from a rare genetic mutation and symbolizes good luck for many people – but it has nothing to do with St. Patrick.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.