No, a four-leaf clover is not a shamrock

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

(NEXSTAR) – From Las Vegas to New York City , revelers donned costumes with emerald shamrocks and four-leaf clovers to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

And if you thought four-leaf clovers were shamrocks, you’re not alone, but the Irish shamrock, the country’s national symbol, only has three leaves .

In 2017, Twitter users were quick to poke fun at former President Trump’s online store, which sold limited edition St. Patrick’s Day MAGA hats with a gold four-leaf clover on the back.

They might have avoided the mistake if they learned from the Obama re-election team’s similar flub leading up to St. Patrick’s Day in 2012.

St. Patty’s or St. Paddy’s Day?

Shoe giant Nike also made the mistake, emblazoning their popular Nike Air Force 1 “Shamrock” shoes in 2021 with four leaf clovers , and famed design house Hermès plastered four-leaf clovers on green, crocodile skin handbags meant to honor Ireland.

Even Guinness Canada failed to use a shamrock, opting for four leaves in a 2016 ad campaign.

The number of leaves on the shamrock has special significance in Ireland, while a four leaf clover is “a sugary, oat piece that’s usually found in a box of Lucky Charms cereal,” the Irish Independent quipped in 2017 .

According to legend, the shamrock dates back to St. Patrick himself, who used it as a metaphor for the Holy Trinity.

The fourth leaf, which comes from a rare genetic mutation and symbolizes good luck for many people – but it has nothing to do with St. Patrick.

KRON4 News

Man fatally shot while inside vehicle in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — On Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting that occurred on the 400 block of Mark Street. When officers arrived at approximately 5:10 p.m. — they found an adult male seated in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz Warriors welcome new member

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A once retired basketball player Frankie Ferrari received a phone call that would change his mind. “New Year’s Day I got a call about the opportunity, and I was here practicing like 24, 48 hours later, and kinda made the the decision that I wanted to start playing again, and […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
The Independent

St. Patrick's Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the country are back after a two-year hiatus, including the nation’s largest in New York City, in a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over.The holiday served as a key marker in the outbreak's progression, with parades celebrating Irish heritage among the first big public events to be called off in 2020. An ominous acceleration in infections quickly cascaded into broad shutdowns.The full-fledged return of New York’s parade on Thursday coincides with the city’s wider reopening. Major mask and vaccination rules were recently lifted.“Psychologically, it means...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clovers#Shamrocks#Ireland#Irish#Maga#St Patty#Nike Air Force 1#Guinness Canada#The Irish Independent#The Holy Trinity
UPI News

Wisconsin woman collects one four-leaf clover a day for 258 days

March 17 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman is seeking a Guinness World Record to make St. Patrick proud after she collected a four-leaf clover every day for 258 consecutive days. Betina Reich of Eau Claire said she has had the luck o' the Irish in her hunts for four-leaf clovers since she was 10 years old, and early in the COVID-19 pandemic she started collecting one every day until she had found a clover a day for 112 straight days.
WISCONSIN STATE
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
WKRC

River dyed green for St. Patrick's Day tradition

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS Newspath/WBBM/WKRC) - The Chicago River was dyed green to commemorate Saint Patrick's Day Saturday. The tradition began when a member of a local plumber's union suggested using a dye used to detect leaks in large buildings to change the color of the river, a dye whose exact formula has remained a secret throughout the history of the Chicago Saint Patrick's Day Parade.
POLITICS
KTVU FOX 2

St. Patrick's Day: The history behind the holiday in the United States

However you view St. Patrick's Day — as a holy day of obligation, a celebration of Irish culture, or an excuse to imbibe a green pint of beer — millions across the globe will observe the holiday on March 17th. But other than "drowning the shamrock" and getting pinched for not wearing green, what do we really know about the holiday?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRON4 News

Driver fleeing police kills 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were killed in a collision Wednesday shortly after 8:45 p.m. in Oakland, police say. “Oakland Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue; however, the individual fled in their vehicle south bound 76th Avenue from International Boulevard,” police stated  in a news […]
OAKLAND, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Four Leaf Corners Celebration

Come out for a wee bit of joy at The Corners, at noon Sunday, March 13th. Performances in Market Square are complimentary and will include the Tripoli Scottish Highlanders, Trinity Irish Dancers, McNamara McCarthy School of Irish Dance and Jake Stanzer. Try green beer, exclusive St. Patrick’s day specials and...
LIFESTYLE
