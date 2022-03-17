Outlet Shoppes host “First Day of Spring Celebration”
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Spring season officially begins on Sunday, March 20, and The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is excited to announce a variety of activities from March through April in honor of warmer days and more daytime fun ahead.
The festivities will kick off with the “First Day of Spring Celebration” on Sunday, March 20 th from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
Shoppers and their families will be able to enjoy visits with spring characters, face painting, balloon twisting, and live entertainment, to name a few activities.
Each third and fourth Saturday of the month, the Upper Valley Farmers and Artisan Market will be on site from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM with crafts and goods by vendors from across the region.
Of course, it wouldn’t be spring without the Easter Bunny. So bring out the kids for themed visits with the Easter Bunny and friends in Center Court every weekend through Easter.
Visit TheOutletShoppesAtElPaso.com and click on the “Events” tab for a full list of events.
