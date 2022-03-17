ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emoni Bates returns for Tigers in NCAA Tournament

By Samaria Terry
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (WREG) — One of the biggest stories in the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament victory over Boise State was Emoni Bates’ return.

The freshman hadn’t played in a game since January 27 against ECU and Tigers coach Penny Hardaway was unsure what Bates’ status would be during the tournament.

Bates played for just three minutes and attempted and made only one shot, a big time corner three to the put the Tigers up 27-17 in the first half.

“He was on a minutes’ restriction today, because, you know, he has not really played and in the first half he did phenomenal,” said Hardaway said of the 6’9″ forward. “He played the way that he knows how to play. Knocked down a really big three. Took him out, and then in the second half when it got to be rugged for us, I didn’t want to put him in that predicament or that situation. But he did fantastic today. He stayed positive. He was watching the game. He learned a lot today. Getting on the floor get his juices flowing again. He’s a tough competitor.”

In 16 games, Bates is averaging 10.2 points and 3.6 rebounds.

