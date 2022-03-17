ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola School Shamed Into Changing Its Hair Policy

By Zack Linly
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPMVA_0eiVgcLg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03aw6k_0eiVgcLg00

Source: recep-bg / Getty


A nother day, another institution of learning catches heat over a racist and arbitrary policy against Black hairstyles . While Republican legislators are blocking the passing of the Crown Act , which would prohibit employers and schools from banning protective hairstyles like braids and locs as well as afros, a Florida high school is apologizing for attempting to enforce hair requirements and prevent a Black honors student from walking across the stage at his graduation without cutting his locs.

According to Newsweek , Jacob Rush was a straight-A student at Abeka Academy in Pensacola, Florida. But as far as school officials were concerned, he was still not a model student because he just didn’t fit what they considered to be the proper aesthetic. Jacob’s hair was too Black.

That’s not what administrators said, obviously —because polite racism is often seen as preferable to no racism at all—they simply said his hair needed to be cut before he could receive his diploma in a public setting.

Now, any Black person who has locs or knows someone who does knows it’s considered a “hair journey” to grow them. It takes time to grow them — years. For many Black people , it’s a spiritual journey just as much as it is a physical one. There’s an emotional attachment to their hair that exists and having that attachment severed, figuratively and literally, can be devastating.

So imagine requiring a Black teen to suffer the lasting effect of cutting his locs for a one-day event just so racism and respectability politics could be satisfied. All of this so that a student whose diploma was well-earned can receive it before an audience.

Well, Jacob’s mother,  Latrenda Rush, was having none of that white nonsense.

When Rush received an email from an administrator aptly named Karen telling her that her son needed to cut his hair to participate in homeschool graduation, she started a Change.org petition in protest, gaining over 53,000 signatures.

First, let’s start with the email she received.

“I noticed that Jacob’s hair does not meet the requirements for marching at graduation,”  administrator Karen Northrop wrote . “As a reminder, for the graduates participating in the ceremony, we ask the gentlemen to have hair tapered and may not come over the ears, eyebrows, or collar [no braids, dreadlocks, buns, or ponytails].”

Rush didn’t respond the way Karen likely hoped she would so she received a follow-up email from Faith Anderson, Assistant Principal for Academics at the school.

“After further review, Abeka Academy must stay consistent with the hair guidelines,” Anderson wrote, adding that if Jacob’s hair wasn’t cut, he would “receive his diploma and diploma cover by mail once all academic work has been received and evaluated.”

Administrators had their chests poked out when telling Rush her son needed to cut his hair in accordance with, well, white supremacy, frankly. But once that petition was launched and the school got put on blast, they must have quickly realized how much of that smoke they didn’t want because they promptly did a 180 on all of it.

“This is our culture…this is who we are!” Rush wrote in the petition, adding that it was “inhumane” and “sickening” to see her son’s academic achievements rewarded with discrimination. In response, the school basically went into damage-control mode.

“Abeka Academy apologizes for the insensitive rule of ‘no dreadlocks’ in the dress and hair guidelines for our optional homeschool graduation,” the school said in a statement posted to Instagram and Facebook . “This does not reflect our desire to respect and serve the broad diversity among ABA students. Therefore, we have removed this reference from our requirements.”

These obligatory statements of contrition virtually always include the words “this does not reflect…” But if that were the case, the Rush family wouldn’t have received, not one, but two emails declaring that the policy does reflect the attitudes of school administrators.

It’s a shame that Black people have to raise a ruckus over something as simple as the way we wear our hair, but America is still America, so here we are —again.

SEE ALSO:

GOP Blocks Anti-Black Hair Discrimination Bill Because ‘Divisiveness’ Only Counts When White People Are Mad

An Open Letter To Michele Tafoya About Critical Race Theory And Why Post-Racial America Is A Lie

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
yr.media

NJ School Hair Policy Sparks Student Protest

A group of student activists at West Orange High School in West Orange, New Jersey, recently staged a protest against the school’s policy prohibiting the wearing of durags. While this policy has always been in place, but largely unenforced, the school recently started heavily enforcing the rule, as more students are coming back to school after COVID-19 restrictions have loosened.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michele Tafoya
Wichita Eagle

Teacher suspended for not using a student’s he/him pronouns now sues Kansas district

A middle school teacher who was suspended for not referring to a student by their “preferred name” and pronouns has now filed suit against her Kansas school district. Pamela Ricard, a teacher since 2005 and currently employed at Fort Riley Middle School, says referring to a student by anything other than their biological sex violates her religious beliefs.
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Children of Color Experience Racism in German Schools

In a survey of one million Black Germans, 90.4% said that others touched their hair without asking, which 48.4% said happens often. Children need to learn that unwanted touching is never ok. Violation of this integrity is technically assault, which is not defined by intent. Dismissing unwanted hair touching teaches...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hair#Black People#School Principal#Racism#Recep Bg#Republican#Newsweek#Abeka Academy
NYLON

Hollywood Responds To Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill

The Florida State Senate passed a bill Tuesday that prohibits classroom discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity. The “Parental Rights in Education” bill, commonly dubbed “Don’t Say Gay,” directly affects primary school children, their curriculum, and ability to express themselves authentically. The bill now...
FLORIDA STATE
Nashville News Hub

“This is racism and deserves to be treated as such,” Mother claims that White students held a ‘slave auction’ at her Black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the N-word

The angry mother claims that white students held a mock slave auction at her black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the n-word. “This is not diversity and inclusion. This is not equity. This is racism and deserves to be treated as such.” the mom said. Now, a coalition of local groups wants the school district to raise the penalties for school employees who engage in racist behaviors, including making it a fireable offense. The school district released a statement and said that faculty members were looking into the incident.
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

Actually, Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill is common sense

Should public schools teach kindergartners that there are infinite genders, that people can pick their genders, and that people have different sexual orientations?. If you said "no," then congratulations. You support the so-called " Don’t Say Gay" bill in Florida that Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to sign into law.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Suspect in shootings of five homeless men in DC and NYC played music on phone after killing, prosecutors say

A man suspected of shooting at least five homeless men across Washington DC and New York City played music from his cellphone in the moments after one fatal attack, police say.Gerald Brevard III, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in the nation’s capital following a massive manhunt across both cities. Prosecutors said Mr Brevard was identified after a longtime friend recognised him from police-issued surveillance photos and contacted investigators. Mr Brevard is accused of stalking and shooting five homeless men - two fatally - as they slept on the streets of New York City and Washington over a 10-day period this...
HOMELESS
newsnet5

Book bans at public school libraries are on the rise

The American Library Association and the National Coalition Against Censorship say that the books with which public school libraries stock their shelves are being challenged at record rates. The groups say that there are usually 300 to 400 book challenges across the country in a typical year. However, they say...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy