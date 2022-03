Take a tour of the most notorious ghost town in all of Oklahoma. It's just a short 2 and a 1/2 hour drive up I-44 from Lawton, Fort Sill. So where is this place and what's the story? You can find this ghost town in Ingalls, OK. which is located between Stillwater and Yale. It was home to one of the deadliest and bloodiest wild west shoot-outs in American history. Have you ever heard of the 'Battle of Ingalls' before?

