Family Dollar has recalled nearly 40,000 units of red and blue beach loungers after it was found they post an injury hazard. Although no injuries have been reported in connection to the product, Family Dollar said the "recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard if fingers get caught in the metal folding joints," according to a recall notice posted to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO