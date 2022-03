Despite the pervasive realities, no comprehensive federal scheme has been enacted to broadly formulate and require preventative measures. As one court recently observed, “For many, the phrase data breach provokes dread and invokes disquiet.” See Blahous v. Sarrell Regional Dental Center for Public Health, 2020 WL 401 6246, at 1 (M.D. Ala. 2020). Another judge underscored the relentless waves of cyber invasions by suggesting that there are only two kinds of companies in the United States, “… those that have been hacked and those that don’t know they’ve been hacked.” See Storm v. Paytime, F.Supp. 3d 359, 360 (M.D. Pa. 2015).

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO