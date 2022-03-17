Houston woman Turned to Ted after fridge gives out on Thanksgiving Day

A refrigerator has one job, keep your food cold, and 10 months after spending $1,900 on a new one, Dessie Sackey's refrigerator wasn't.

"I came into the kitchen in the morning and there was water on the floor," she told ABC13's Ted Oberg.

The fridge was under warranty. She said someone came out and told her it was the "controller." They ordered a new one, but she said that was just the start.

"Two weeks in (and it) is doing the same thing again," she said.

The fridge broke down again on Thanksgiving morning.

"I bought all this food, had family in town, and it was really hot," she said.

Sackey said Whirlpool and Best Buy, where she purchased the fridge from, came out about a dozen times to fix it, but eventually, she had enough and just wanted a replacement.

"I said, 'I know what I'm going to do. I'm (going to) write Ted Oberg because I always watch Channel 13 and you get results,'" she said.

Our Turn to Ted team got to work.

It wasn't easy. At first, Best Buy tried to put her back into the service loop, but that last technician finally said the fridge couldn't be repaired and Best Buy agreed to get her a new one. Best Buy also directed her to a website to get reimbursed for some of her spoiled food.

"So far so good," she said. "It's good and cold."

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below.