Possible power outage in St. Clairsville Friday, March 18

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) —

On Friday, March 18th, the city of St. Clairsville will conduct emergency maintenance on the east end electric substation between the hours of 4 AM and 6 AM.

Portions of, or potentially, the entire city may lose power momentarily during this two hour period.

If you live in the city, you may lose power momentarily during those hours.



