Environment

Thursday Evening Forecast: Lingering storms early overnight, cooler Friday

By Marcus Bagwell
 1 day ago

OVERNIGHT: Storms ending by 2 AM. Decreasing clouds and breezy. Lows: upper 40s to near 50. Wind: West-NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds decrease and cooler. High: 64. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and nice. Low: 40. High: 72. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 46. High: 78. Wind: SE 15 mph.

MONDAY: A +0% chance of rain and storms. Severe weather appears likely. Low: 58. High: 73. Wind: South 20 mph.

TUESDAY: More t-storms possible, chances at 40%. Heavy rain threat for both days. Low: 59. High: 72. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. Low: 49. High: 63. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 41. High: 66. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

