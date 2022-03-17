Thursday Evening Forecast: Lingering storms early overnight, cooler Friday

MONDAY: Our next storm system will begin to head southward into the region to start off the new work and school week. Expect chances for showers and storms to increase through the late morning and early afternoon hours as highs top out in the 70s to near 80. While a severe weather risk is present, it is low – but still something to keep in mind. Strong winds will be the primary risk, though hail and a brief spin-up can’t be ruled out. Higher potential for storms will tend to be north/east of Metro Jackson. Risk will tend to fade after sunset with lows in the 40s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO