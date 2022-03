People can get infected with Salmonella without eating contaminated food. All it takes is handling tainted products that contain traces of the bacteria for a person to develop symptoms. That’s precisely what happened with three dog owners in Massachusetts who fed Dog Gone Dog Treats to their pets. As a result, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) issued a recall for the dog food. The agency urges people to dispose of all Dog Gone Dog Treats immediately.

