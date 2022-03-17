State A roundup: Interior game powers Flandreau past Groton in opening round of State A

Flandreau dominated interior play, especially in the first half, and used it to pick up a 50-36 quarterfinal victory against Groton Thursday afternoon at the Class A state boys basketball tournament at The Monument in Rapid City.

With the game tied at six in the first quarter, the Fliers went on a 7-0 run, capped by a hoop from Paul Parsley to take a 13-6 advantage.

The Tigers crept within 15-13 before Flandreau ended the half with a 12-4 flourish. Luke Sheppard's bucket with four seconds left in the second quarter gave the Fliers a 27-17 lead and momentum going into the break.

Again, though, Groton made a push. Tate Larson scored in the paint to cut the lead to six. But the Tigers could never get closer.

A three-point basket by Tash Lunday with 1:14 left in the third pushed the Flandreau lead to 38-23.

In the fourth quarter, the Fliers (19-3) outscored Groton 12-9 to secure the win and advance to the semifinals.

Points in the paint proved to be a big difference. Flandreau had a 32-14 advantage. The Fliers also had a 10-2 advantage in second-chance points, gathered six more rebounds and forced 14 turnovers.

Lundy led the way for Flandreau with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Chace LeBrun chipped in 12.

Jacob Zak had 12 points to lead the Tigers (20-3).

Dakota Valley 62, Sioux Falls Christian 56: Dakota Valley held off the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers to advance to the semifinals 62-56 and stay perfect on the season during the first round of the Class A state boys basketball tournament Thursday in Rapid City.

Dakota Valley took a 15-9 lead in the first quarter, but Christian (14-9) tied the game at 29 at halftime with a 20-14 edge in the second quarter.

Isaac Bruns scored 39 points with 10 rebounds for Dakota Valley. Randy Rosenquist added 16 points and seven rebounds. Jaxson Wingert had seven rebounds and Sam Faldmo eight points.

For Christian, Ethan Bruns scored 22 points and Brooks Nelson had 14. Dakota Valley shot 43 percent from 3-point range (6-for-14) and Christian 24 percent.

Rapid City No. 2 St. Thomas More 63, No. 7 Lakota Tech 53: Thursday’s Class A State Tournament opening-round game between St. Thomas More and Lakota Tech was decided in the fourth quarter.

After the Tatanka pulled ahead in the third period, the Cavaliers answered with an 11-0 run and took a double-digit lead early in the final frame.

Cade Kandolin poured in a game-high 24 points on 9 of 20 shooting for St. Thomas More (21-2), while Caleb Hollenbeck tallied 18 points and six steals and Ian Clewley added 15. The Cavaliers shot 48% and scored 20 points off 19 forced turnovers, committing only eight themselves.

Jordan Whirlwind Horse paced Lakota Tech (16-6) with 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting, and Triston LeBeau chipped in nine points for a team that shot 54% and went 7 of 16 from 3-point range.

No. 6 Sioux Valley 58, No. 3 Winner 54: No. 3 Winner trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half of its matchup with No. 6 Sioux Valley in the opening round of the Class A Boys State Tournament, but the Warriors stormed back and took the game to one possession in the final minutes.

Winner (22-2) outscored the opposition 16-8 in the fourth quarter and cut its deficit to 54-52 on a pair of free throw by Blake Volmer with 11.6 seconds to play. On the following possession, a Winner foul sent Sioux Valley’s Blake Vincent to the line for a one-and-one, and the junior sank both to extend his team's lead to four.

Vincent led the Cossacks with 27 points on 9 of 17 shooting and made 4 of 10 from 3-point land. He made a pair of 3s from well beyond NBA depth in the first half and made 7 of 11 shots in the first 16 minutes. Volmer led the way for Winner in scoring and rebounds with 20 points and six boards. He connected on 8 of 13 shots from the field and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: State A roundup: Interior game powers Flandreau past Groton in opening round of State A