WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three shootings and a stabbing in one hour left four people injured across the District Tuesday night. According to tweets from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nicholson Street, Southeast. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. The unidentified victim was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. Investigators are on the lookout for a black sedan last seen driving northbound on DC-295.

3 DAYS AGO