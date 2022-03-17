ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumored Adams appointee stirs up controversy over insensitive remarks

By Sarah Vasile
NEW YORK — Laurie Cumbo, Mayor Eric Adams’ reported pick to lead the city’s Cultural Affairs Agency, is already stirring up controversy — for making culturally insensitive remarks.

The former city councilmember , an outspoken supporter of the mayor, has made remarks some have called anti-immigrant. Adams has not formally appointed Cumbo, but sources familiar with the process told THE CITY she was his pick for the job.

Cumbo faced criticism for her comments regarding a city bill that would allow non-citizens to vote in local elections. She sponsored the bill , but said she feared allowing more non-citizens the right to vote could dilute the power of Black citizens.

She later clarified those comments in her own post . In it, she said she felt the bill was “rushed,” arguing more time should have been spent to assess the potential impact on city voters.

“It takes more time to learn the political system and the issues to have a true vested interest in a community; or more importantly, to learn about the deep history of how African Americans fought for and died for the right to vote,” she wrote. “This isn’t just some minor detail. I believe that anytime we are talking about anything regarding voting, African Americans should be at the forefront of the conversation because of our sacrifice.”

Cumbo also faced some backlash in 2015, when she commented on “blocs” of Asian residents moving into her Brooklyn district, THE CITY reported.

Asian-American elected officials, including then-Councilmember Margaret Chin, said Cumbo’s comments only further divided the city.

Assemblymember Ron Kim called the comments “disturbing,” but told THE CITY Wednesday that Cumbo later “apologized.”

“It was a growing moment for her where she understood where Asian Americans actually have the highest poverty rate, and we actually need public housing,” he said.

If appointed, Cumbo would mark one more controversial appointment for Adams. Recently, the mayor appointed three pastors who had previously expressed anti-LGBTQ sentiments to city positions.

