AUSTIN, Texas — Note: This story's headline was edited for length: "At least 11,000 Texas mail-in votes were rejected in the first election under new GOP voting rules" Thousands of Texans who attempted to vote by mail in the March primary were disenfranchised in the state's first election conducted under a new Republican voting law. The state’s largest counties saw a significant spike in the rates of rejected mail-in ballots, most because they did not meet the new, stricter ID requirements.

