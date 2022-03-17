ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Brewery to release Savagely Delicious, a triple IPA brewed with Lucky Charms cereals

By NBC News Channel
news4sanantonio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you get when you combine barley, hops, and everyone's favorite Irish-themed breakfast cereal?. Well, you have a pretty darn tasty beer. At the Crooked Hammock Brewery locations in Delaware, the team...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

