PORTLAND, Ore. — The 9-seed Memphis Tigers managed to hold off the 8-seed Boise State Broncos, winning their first NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game since 2014 by a score of 64-53. At the half, Memphis enjoyed a 38-19 lead, but saw that dwindle to just a five point lead in the second half after not hitting a field goal for nearly seven minutes.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO