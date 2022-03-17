Seth Rollins Stomps Leprechaun On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Booker T commented on the news that his wife Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022 during his podcast:. “I’m happy and I’m proud to see my queen take her place inside the Hall of Fame. I’ve always said it many times that Sharmell didn’t get the recognition that a lot of the girls have always got, but this is the ultimate recognition. It’s the ultimate stamp of approval saying we really appreciate everything that you’ve done for the business as well as for this company. Sharmell was one to one of Vince’s favorites. I mean, he definitely always loved Sharmell’s work. Everybody always loved Sharmell for what she brought to the table more than anything. She’s always been genuine about this thing as well. It’s no play acting with Sharmell.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO