ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Network and Peacock Add “Best Of WWE: Austin 3:16” Compilation

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WWE Network and Peacock have added a new compilation. The compilation is focused on Steve Austin following 3:16 day and is titled, “The Best Of WWE: Austin 3:16.” It features various matches and segments from the career of Steve...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Releases Rare Backstage Video Of John Cena And Steve Austin

WWE has been celebrating 3:16 Day and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin today. They released a backstage clip of Stone Cold and John Cena greeting each other, and the line that “melted” Cena’s heart. The clip was filmed backstage at the RAW Reunion episode on July...
WWE
Wrestling World

Dutch Mantell speaks about Brock Lesnar

The showdown between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will take place at WrestleMania 38, the biggest event on the WWE calendar. As has been the tradition of recent years, the 'Showcase of the Immortals' will take place over two evenings at Arlington's AT&T Stadium. The Beast and the 'Tribal Chief'...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Steve King
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Shawn King
ComicBook

Steve Austin Explains Why He's Coming to WrestleMania 38

Steve Austin was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday, where he was asked about his upcoming appearance at WrestleMania 38. "The Texas Rattlesnake" hasn't competed in a match since his retirement in 2003 following WrestleMania XIX, and while his appearance at this year's WrestleMania is technically only billed as a talk show segment between himself and Kevin Owens, both men have made it abundantly clear they'll be fighting each other at some point.
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Speaks Out On His Wife Sharmell Being Inducted Into The WWE Hall of Fame

Booker T commented on the news that his wife Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022 during his podcast:. “I’m happy and I’m proud to see my queen take her place inside the Hall of Fame. I’ve always said it many times that Sharmell didn’t get the recognition that a lot of the girls have always got, but this is the ultimate recognition. It’s the ultimate stamp of approval saying we really appreciate everything that you’ve done for the business as well as for this company. Sharmell was one to one of Vince’s favorites. I mean, he definitely always loved Sharmell’s work. Everybody always loved Sharmell for what she brought to the table more than anything. She’s always been genuine about this thing as well. It’s no play acting with Sharmell.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Hardy Boyz AEW Tag Team Debut Announced For Dynamite

One week after Jeff Hardy joined AEW and saved his brother Matt Hardy from an attack by the Andrade Family Office, the Hardy Boyz will officially make their AEW in ring debut tonight on AEW Dynamite. As announced via a press release and social media, the Hardy Boyz will take on AFO members Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen (Private Party) in tag team actuon.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Network#Combat#The Wwe Network#Bump#Stunning Performance#Royal Rumble Match#Royal Rumble 1998#New Era
PWMania

New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s SmackDown- -Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal, Madcap Moss & Baron Corbin. It was previously announced that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will collide on tonight’s show. Stay tuned for more updates on SmackDown.
WWE
411mania.com

Steve Austin Weighs In On WrestleMania Return, Recalls First Meeting Kevin Owens

Steve Austin is returning to WrestleMania this year as he confronts Kevin Owens, and Austin recently talked about his return, Owens and more. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show and discussed why he agreed to do be a guest on the Kevin Owens Show on night one of WrestleMania 38, plus more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
NFL
PennLive.com

WWE fans can celebrate Austin 3:16 day with new ‘Stone Cold’ Igloo cooler

Igloo released a special-edition “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Playmate cooler today on Austin 3:16 day in a new partnership with the WWE. “‘Stone Cold’ and the ice-cold-keeping Playmate on 3:16 Day … it’s the perfect way to kick off our exciting partnership with WWE!” said Brian Garofalow, chief marketing officer at Igloo. “And as a born-and-bred Texas company, we especially love featuring the Texas Rattlesnake on our world-famous cooler!”
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Now Selling Brock Lesnar Signature Replica Championship

WWE has begun selling a Signature Series replica championship for Brock Lesnar to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. WWE Shop is listing the replica title for $499.99. The title, which begins shipping on April 18th, is described as follows:. To Commemorate the 20th anniversary of The Beast Incarnate’s...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Big Name Turned Down WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Over the years fans have seen some legendary names get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and in a few weeks more names will have their legacies cemented during the annual induction ceremony. The Undertaker was the first name announced for the 2022 Hall of Fame class, but during...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (3/18)

Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped earlier this week in San Antonio TX. It will have a special start time of 11:30 PM EST. You can click this link for spoilers on tonight’s episode.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Level Up Preview For Tonight (3/18)

Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up episode will air at 10 PM EST on Peacock/WWE Network. The following lineup has been announced for tonight- Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Billy Gunn On Triple H Possibly Joining AEW: “I’m Going To Say No To That”

AEW’s Billy Gunn recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about Sean Waltman’s return to wrestling. Gunn revealed that his former D-Generation X partner actually injured himself. According to Gunn, X-Pac tore his bicep in his return match. “I just heard...
WWE
PWMania

Jeff Hardy Speaks Out On The Incident That Led To His WWE Release

Jeff Hardy recently appeared on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast and opened up about the incident that led to his release from WWE:. “Certain things happen for a reason. Subconsciously, that was maybe the smartest thing I’ve ever done, guided by something higher than me, I’ll say. The best way I can describe my journey the last few months in WWE was like ‘glimmers of hope, maybe I still do have something.’ The last glimmer of hope was Survivor Series, which was really good. It came down to me and Seth Rollins, I was killing it, almost won and the crowd was so behind me. I felt like one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE because the crowd was so with me. Then there were other times where I felt like a ghost, roaming the halls like, ‘Why am I even here? I don’t feel important’. I kept doing my deal and would show up and do whatever they wanted me to do. I’ve never been a politicker so I don’t go out of my way to try and get a certain spot or achieve a certain status.”
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Details On Seth Rollins’ Leprechaun Stomp Segment On The Tonight Show

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to deliver his Stomp to a leprechaun for St. Patrick’s Day. Rollins was on the show to promote WrestleMania 38, and his appearance was a part of Fallon’s “Audience Suggestion Box” segment. A fan, who wrote that WWE is “kicking butt” and has never been better, asked Fallon if he could combine WWE and St. Patrick’s Day. Fallon then introduced Rollins, who hit the leprechaun with a pot of gold, and then delivered his Stomp.
WWE
PWMania

Jay Briscoe Speaks Out On His Past Homophobic Comments

While it was rumored that Ring of Honor tag team The Briscoes would be joining AEW, Fightful Select recently noted that there was an issue:. “It should be stated that we’re not even sure of the interest on All Elite Wrestling’s part, but if was confirmed to us by WarnerMedia sources that a person of influence in the company did not want the duo signed to AEW, specifically due to Jay Briscoe’s homophobic tweets from 2013.”
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy