WWE Network and Peacock Add “Best Of WWE: Austin 3:16” Compilation

Jeff Hardy recently appeared on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast and opened up about the incident that led to his release from WWE:. “Certain things happen for a reason. Subconsciously, that was maybe the smartest thing I’ve ever done, guided by something higher than me, I’ll say. The best way I can describe my journey the last few months in WWE was like ‘glimmers of hope, maybe I still do have something.’ The last glimmer of hope was Survivor Series, which was really good. It came down to me and Seth Rollins, I was killing it, almost won and the crowd was so behind me. I felt like one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE because the crowd was so with me. Then there were other times where I felt like a ghost, roaming the halls like, ‘Why am I even here? I don’t feel important’. I kept doing my deal and would show up and do whatever they wanted me to do. I’ve never been a politicker so I don’t go out of my way to try and get a certain spot or achieve a certain status.”

