With spring's wave of return-to-office plans, mornings should be as convenient as possible to get an easy start to your day. Why not wake up to your news update, the weather forecast, and your favorite music — all from your nightstand. Right now, Amazon's Echo Show 5 is 47% off, which is the lowest price we've seen for the device. For just $45, you can ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights and other smart devices in your home on gradually. Or when you are winding down, watch your favorite TV shows and movies from streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO