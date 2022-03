Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Watching trends develop via street style and paparazzi photos is an excellent way to guarantee insight on the next best thing before everyone else knows about it. Sometimes, it just takes a singular celebrity coffee run to catapult an accessory from oblivion to the obvious fashion choice of the moment! Kendall Jenner is one of the celebrities that has the power to hand-pick the season’s top trends, simply by wearing them. She brought...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 16 DAYS AGO