Omaha, NE

'I'm going to go to jail today': Homeowner sentenced to 30 days in the Douglas County Jail for city code violations

By Katherine Garcia
 23 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. — Paul Bellinger is spending 30 days in the Douglas County Jail, because he built a tall, white, metal structure in front of his home and refuses to take it down.

Bellinger said the structure works as a sound barrier and water collection system, but the city of Omaha said it is not up to code. Documents show since June 2020, Bellinger has received multiple notices and code violations from city inspectors.

"We can't stop the traffic, the trucks, the semi-trucks shaking our homes," Bellinger said.

The judge told Bellinger he would lessen his sentence if he removed the structure, but Bellinger said it's there to protect his home. Bellinger's attorney would not tell KETV Newswatch 7 if she will appeal the ruling.

White signs splashed with political messaging and cries against heavy traffic are posted in front of his home near 102 and West Center Road. Bellinger and his girlfriend, Linda Davis feel they are being targeted.

"Our city just doesn't like free speech," Bellinger said.

The two decided to canvass their neighborhood ahead of his court date to ask for neighbors' support.

"[I] gave fliers to all of our neighbors with what was going on, what he was being charged with, 'here's his attorney's number,'" Davis said.

Kelsey Haverman has been Bellinger's neighbor for five years. She said she has never experienced shaking walls from traffic.

"I don't agree with it personally," Haverman said. "I think the truck drivers are trying to do their jobs."

Haverman said she was not rooting for Bellinger to be sentenced to jail, but she feels uncomfortable being pulled into his fight against the city.

"I think this is the only way for him to calm down," Haverman said. "He's just going rampant with the signs. It's causing a nuisance and reflecting bad on us as neighbors."

But, Bellinger said, he will not back down.

"I'm going to go to jail today," Bellinger said.

Comments / 11

p mac
10h ago

I say just move🤷‍♂️ someone else will live there without complaint however he should be allowed to protect his home as he feels necessary as long as it doesn't disrupt other people's lives 🤔 just saying

Reply
3
Biden's Rejects
19h ago

Don't worry Jesse Smollett only did what 6 days of his sentence.

Reply(2)
7
 

