The city of Bayonne has come to the rescue of a woman with Stage 3 breast cancer who was told to remove a prayer banner hanging from her apartment. Janelle Green, 38, hung the banner that reads “Stop and say a prayer. A person battling cancer lives here." The banner was given to her at a fundraiser by friends. Green said her landlord texted her and told her to remove the banner.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO