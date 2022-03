Rivera, Wentz hope QB's tenure in Washington is lasting originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It’s no secret that Carson Wentz was not Washington’s first choice. Last winter, the Commanders finished second to the Los Angeles Rams in the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes. And earlier this offseason, Washington made an offer for former Seahawks star Russell Wilson, but the nine-time Pro Bowler opted to waive his no-trade clause to join the Denver Broncos in the loaded AFC West instead.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO