Jaguars GM Trent Baalke discusses OTs Jawaan Taylor, Walker Little

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have the blindside of second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence covered for at least the next season. Jacksonville placed the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson for the second straight season earlier this offseason. However, general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson still need to sort out the right tackle starting spot.

On Wednesday, Baalke discussed their plans with the incumbent starter at right tackle last season, Jawaan Taylor, and former 2021 second-round pick Walker Little.

“Jawaan Taylor is a good football player, Walker Little is a good football player,” he said according to Mia O’Brien of 1010XL. “We’re confident Walker could play RT or move into guard if needed.”

Baalke remains high on the former Florida Gator after a turbulent first three seasons in the NFL. Last season, Pro Football Focus had him down for the highest penalty figure at his position (13). His sack allowed total was six, which was a total that put him at the No. 14 spot of his position in the category. The season before wasn’t the smoothest, either, as his eight allowed sacks placed him third among tackles.

Meanwhile, Little only played 225 snaps last season and allowed two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. The former Stanford Cardinal is at least expected to compete with Taylor for the right tackle starting spot this season. Moving Little to guard would be surprising because his natural position is left tackle, and he also didn’t play guard during his time at Stanford. That’s not to say he can’t do it, though.

It’s also unlikely Jacksonville uses the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft on an offensive tackle after tagging Robinson and signing former Washington Commander guard Brandon Scherff.

Either way, Baalke feels confident in each option for the upcoming 2022 season.