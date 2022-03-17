Tulsa police say a dangerous TikTok trend has been showing up in the city

TULSA, Okla. — People being hit with pellet guns that Tulsa Police Department says may be a part of a TikTok trend.

Robert Nation was walking his dog after work Wednesday when he became a target of the trend.

Nation says a car drove by shooting their pellet gun at them, hitting his dog five times and Nation was hit once above his eye. He says he’s most upset about his dog being hit.

>>>MORE: Schools warn of TikTok challenge that is leaving restrooms damaged, punishment that could result.

“I have no compassion for people who harm dogs or animals,” he said.

Nation and his dog weren’t the only people hit with pellet guns. A local KJRH reporter was also hit before going live for the 10 p.m. show near Boston and Reconciliation Way. According to TPD, a man was hit not too far from the reporter and a woman was hit near 2nd Street and Cincinnati. She was hit three times. Nation says these suspects are going to shoot at the wrong person one day. He says he drew his gun and aimed it at the suspects.

“I pointed it at them, I just didn’t have a clean shot as they were driving away so I just didn’t take it,” he said.

He says this could of been a different situation if he pulled the trigger.

>>>MORE: Oklahoma child dies after apparently attempting TikTok challenge.

“It would of been me not having one with you or those kids dying because they did something really stupid,” Nation said.

He says people need to stop these challenges.

“You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. Eventually these kids are going to go and find the wrong one and that person is going to kill them,” he said.

TPD says the reporter’s camerawoman says the suspects were driving an older Sedan. Nation says the car that drove by him is an old gold Crown Victorian. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group