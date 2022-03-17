ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police say a dangerous TikTok trend has been showing up in the city

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZQMM_0eiVVqCt00

TULSA, Okla. — People being hit with pellet guns that Tulsa Police Department says may be a part of a TikTok trend.

Robert Nation was walking his dog after work Wednesday when he became a target of the trend.

Nation says a car drove by shooting their pellet gun at them, hitting his dog five times and Nation was hit once above his eye. He says he’s most upset about his dog being hit.

>>>MORE: Schools warn of TikTok challenge that is leaving restrooms damaged, punishment that could result.

“I have no compassion for people who harm dogs or animals,” he said.

Nation and his dog weren’t the only people hit with pellet guns. A local KJRH reporter was also hit before going live for the 10 p.m. show near Boston and Reconciliation Way. According to TPD, a man was hit not too far from the reporter and a woman was hit near 2nd Street and Cincinnati. She was hit three times. Nation says these suspects are going to shoot at the wrong person one day. He says he drew his gun and aimed it at the suspects.

“I pointed it at them, I just didn’t have a clean shot as they were driving away so I just didn’t take it,” he said.

He says this could of been a different situation if he pulled the trigger.

>>>MORE: Oklahoma child dies after apparently attempting TikTok challenge.

“It would of been me not having one with you or those kids dying because they did something really stupid,” Nation said.

He says people need to stop these challenges.

“You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. Eventually these kids are going to go and find the wrong one and that person is going to kill them,” he said.

TPD says the reporter’s camerawoman says the suspects were driving an older Sedan. Nation says the car that drove by him is an old gold Crown Victorian. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Jury convicts man for shooting a pregnant woman

TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury convicted a Tulsa man for taking part in a shooting that resulted in a woman being struck in the back of the head while she was driving, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Michael Sam, 21, was found guilty of Assault with Intent...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of appliances from Tulsa Airbnb

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for people accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of stuff from an Airbnb. Melody Allwine is the host, she says she was robbed overnight on December 21st. She says the cleaning crew came in thinking they were remodeling. The dryer was gone, televisions ripped from the walls, missing appliances including a hair dryer and a vacuum. Allwine says the water lines to the washer were cut, too.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

‘This is truly an atrocity’: Police say fight over bowling ball turned deadly

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they have a suspect in the shooting death of a woman that took place at an entertainment venue Thursday night. In a news release, Atlanta police said they responded to the Metro Fun Center on Thursday night at 10:50 p.m., where a woman had been shot multiple times and killed. Police said the shooting had begun with an argument over a bowling ball and had then escalated.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Autocorrect error triggers police response in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Police swarmed an office and event space in Pittsburgh with guns drawn, but the call turned out to be a misunderstanding. Police told WPXI a caller received a text from a friend inside a building that was meant to say, “fire alarm,” but instead read “firearm.” When the friend did not respond to texts following the initial text, the caller dialed 911.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRMG

Owasso police arrest man after he hit police cars with his own car

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police said a man hit several police cars with his own car and ran from officers Friday. One of those police cars had an officer inside. Police arrested 21-year-old Trevor Jordan Smith of Sapulpa for assault with a dangerous weapon, felony eluding police, resisting arrest, and several other charges.
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Mother, neighbors break down door to rescue kidnapped child

TIGARD, Ore. — A 56-year-old Oregon man is in jail and facing kidnapping charges after police said he abducted a child playing outside. In a Facebook post, Tigard police said the 7-year-old child was playing outside Wednesday evening when a man grabbed the child and took him to his own apartment, where he locked the door. Police said the mother saw the abduction and immediately ran after the suspect and her son.
TIGARD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Guns#Tulsa Police Department
KRMG

Video: Officer used stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A Tennessee police officer fired his stun gun at a food delivery man who had begun recording his traffic stop for speeding and asked to see the officer's supervisor, video footage shows. The man wound up facing additional charges of resisting arrest and...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
KRMG

Indiana teacher accused of punching student in the face

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A high school teacher in Indiana is facing charges after police say he punched a student in the face while breaking up a fight. Danny Lively, 57, teaches social studies at Northrop High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. According to court documents, Lively stepped in between two students who were having an argument in a school hallway on March 7, WANE reported. Investigators said Lively pushed one of the students with his left hand, and when the student swatted it away, he delivered a right-handed punch to the students face.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
57K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy