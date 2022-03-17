ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Former Jags LB Damien Wilson signs with Panthers

By Zachary Huber
 2 days ago
Editors note: A previous version of this article contained reporting about Damien Wilson, who Trent Baalke previously expressed interest in bringing back. Since its publication, Wilson has reportedly signed with Carolina. The title has since been edited to reflect this update.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are examining their options for a potential linebacker opposite of Foye Oluokun after they released linebacker Myles Jack on Tuesday. Oluokun is a new player for Jacksonville’s linebacker room after it signed the former Atlanta Falcon on Monday to kick off free agency.

One option is Damien Wilson who suited up for the Jaguars last season and is currently a free agent. However, on Wednesday, Jags general manager Trent Baalke said it was a possible chance for Wilson to return.

“Damien is a guy we’d like to have back,” he said on Wednesday, according to Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union. “We’re still in communication with him. That door has not been shut.”

He signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars last offseason after spending the past six with the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. Wilson recorded 106 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and an interception.

Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson are searching for a player to pair with Oluokun in their defense; however, they are in a cap space crunch. Over The Cap projects that the Jaguars have only about $13.9 million left in cap space with only five of their seven new free agents included and need to leave enough money for the players they select in the NFL Draft next month.

With their cap space bind, Wilson may be a cost-friendly option for the Jaguars.

The Panthers added four-time All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker from the Los Angeles Rams, center Bradley Bozeman from the Baltimore Ravens, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis from the Washington Commanders and linebacker Damien Wilson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
