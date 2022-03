ST. LOUIS — A man was shot after getting into an argument with a lifelong friend at a St. Patrick's Day party at a home in Dogtown, according to police. Police said the shooting happened on the 6600 block of Dale Avenue at around 7:20 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old man was shot in the arm and the abdomen. Police did not say how seriously he was injured. He was taken to a hospital and his vital signs were stable, police said in a brief update Friday.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO