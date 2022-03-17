Interview: Providing support for Ukrainians through Facebook

Most of us live quite a bit of our lives online these days.

That includes, of course, the more than 15,000 native-born Ukrainians who called Sacramento County home. Facebook is one of the ways they’re trying to connect to each other as they grieve for what was and push for peace as Russia continues its war on Ukraine.

Roya Winner, a communications manager with Meta, joined Sonseeahray to discuss Facebook’s role in keeping people safely connected and supporting Ukrainians fleeing the war.

