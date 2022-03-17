Your Money: Getting aid in uneasy times

When Kristoffer Aponte was growing up, his single mom, a Dominican immigrant, never talked much about dinero. Sure, she paid the bills on time, had impeccable credit, and taught Aponte and his brother the value of hard work by pulling long hours at the hospital where she was employed. "But she never took that next stop to grow her nest egg," says Aponte, a pastry chef in the Bronx, New York. Aponte, on the other hand, has a different relationship to money, one that extends beyond the day-to-day and into the future. "For me, financial stability means having enough money saved to make my kids' lives a little easier," says the dad of three. "I want them to go after their dreams knowing they have security."

