ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Your Money: Getting aid in uneasy times

yourerie
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an investor, your own decisions will be the biggest factor...

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pioneer Press

Your Money: Best time to claim social security? It depends.

Unless you’re retiring after you reach the full retirement age (FRA) of 66 or 67, depending on your birth year, you’ll probably want to either keep working or avoid drawing Social Security benefits. That’s because the decision to claim benefits early versus delaying boils down to a trade-off...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Forbes

Love And Money: How To Get On The Same Financial Page As Your Partner

Anuj Nayar is the first financial health officer at LendingClub (NYSE: LC). Whether you’ve recently started dating or have been in a relationship for years, you’ve probably asked yourself, “Who’s picking up the bill?” Or, “Does my partner have similar spending habits?” Maybe even, “Who makes more money?” Finances can cause stress in relationships, but—whether we like it or not—they play a major role in how we live our day-to-day lives.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Save time, save money, in Athol

The grand opening was Saturday for Idaho's Dollar General in Athol at a new building north of Highway 54 off old U.S. 95. A grocery and convenience store combination, Dollar General has more than 17,600 stores in the nation; Hawaii, Montana and Alaska are the only states without stores. The...
ATHOL, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action News
News 8 KFMB

Your Money: Crisis in Ukraine

Making a stand with a ban on Russian energy imports, what does it mean for the market and for you? Senior Wealth Advisor Brad White helps break it down.
MARKETS
Phys.org

Are conferences worth time and money?

Every year, hundreds of thousands of scientists spend tens of billions of dollars to organize and attend conferences. Are scientific conferences truly worth this time and money?. The answer is yes, according to a new Northwestern University study. Scientists who interact with others during assigned sessions at conferences are more...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motley Fool

Spring Cleaning Is Almost Here: Time to Get These Stocks Out of Your Portfolio

Global Net Lease cut its dividend in 2020 and still has a high payout ratio. Farmland Partners is in an attractive niche, but its business is getting increasingly complicated. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
The Penny Hoarder

Women: 5 Money Secrets to Set Your Loved Ones Up for the Future

Women can do it all. We run businesses and we run homes, often doing both at the same time. And all of it is to make sure the future of our loved ones is secure — whatever family means to you: your parents, your children, your spouse or your chosen family. And one of the best ways to ensure that is with enough money to protect the people we love from financial harm.
RELATIONSHIPS
Parents Magazine

3 Ways to Build Generational Wealth as a Latinx Family

When Kristoffer Aponte was growing up, his single mom, a Dominican immigrant, never talked much about dinero. Sure, she paid the bills on time, had impeccable credit, and taught Aponte and his brother the value of hard work by pulling long hours at the hospital where she was employed. "But she never took that next stop to grow her nest egg," says Aponte, a pastry chef in the Bronx, New York. Aponte, on the other hand, has a different relationship to money, one that extends beyond the day-to-day and into the future. "For me, financial stability means having enough money saved to make my kids' lives a little easier," says the dad of three. "I want them to go after their dreams knowing they have security."
BRONX, NY
Phys.org

Changing how you think about spending, saving can change financial behavior

You know you should set aside savings with every paycheck, live within your means and invest your money wisely. But do you do it?. New research from the University of Georgia suggests that answering three questions could give people insight into their spending and potentially help them modify their behavior in the future.
BUSINESS
Zafar Siddiqui

What steps to take for achieving a secure money mindset?

The definitive 4 steps of achieving a secure money mindset. A couple is sitting on a couch while gazing at each other.Photo by cottonbro from Pexels. Many of us have been through the anxiety of not having enough money. We may feel like we can never get ahead or that our financial situation is too stressful for words.
Vice

Your Questions About Money and Relationships, Answered by a Financial Advisor

They say love and money make the world go round. But put the two together and they make for a confusing combination. “It's a very common thing for couples to have problems regarding their finances, and a lot of problems in marriages root from financial problems or are affected by it. The problems encountered range from as simple budgeting and disbursement of funds to something as serious as crippling debt problems,” said Justin Barnuevo, a financial advisor based in the Philippines.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy