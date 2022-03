I live in Southern California, and while people know the state is perpetually warm, they tend to forget that we're in a desert — so not only is it hot, but it's also incredibly dry. Couple the arid climate with the Santa Ana winds we're currently battling, and it seems as though everyone I know is dealing with dry, flaky skin. My skin-care routine is usually pretty simple, but I've been adding the Summer Fridays Dream Oasis Deep Hydration Serum ($44) to my morning and nighttime routine, and it's been a game changer for my complexion.

