HS FOOTBALL: MCS’ star quarterback Rodriguez heading to UTPB

Midland Christian's Ryver Rodriguez, seated in center, is surrounded by his family after he signed a letter-of-intent with the UT-Permian Basin football team on Thursday at McGraw Event Center. (Oscar LeRoy | Reporter-Telegram)

One of the most exciting and talented high school football players in Midland is staying close to home.

On Thursday, Midland Christian senior quarterback Ryver Rodriguez signed a letter-of-intent in front of friends and family at McGraw Event Center to play at UT-Permian Basin next season.

The Falcons are getting a productive dual quarterback, who led his team to the TAPPS Division I state championship game for the first time in the program’s history and was a three-year starter for the Mustangs. The Reporter-Telegram’s Offensive Player of the Year and TAPPS First-Team All-State Athlete also passed for 2,036 yards, rushed for 1,889 yards and accounted for 51 total touchdowns despite battling a shoulder injury for most of his senior season.

Rodriguez said UTPB was not only close to home but he’s had a relationship with the coaches for a long time.

“They’ve been coming to our practices since sophomore year, so I know them,” said Rodriguez of the UTPB coaches. “When I went on my visit, I just loved talking to them. They’re real chill but they’re ready to work hard every day, which is what I like about them the most. The community is great. I’ve got my people here in Midland and I can always come back to them. It’s a great program and they’ve grown. They’ve improved every year, which is great and what you want in a program.”

Rodriguez said he’s been in constant contact with UTPB assistant coach Rob Messinger throughout his senior year.

“I was waiting for them to offer and when they finally did, I took my visit (in January) and it solidified it for me,” Rodriguez said. “I also went to some game day visits during the season and I talked to the coaches. I love the energy that (head coach Justin Carrigan) brings, and that’s what pushed me over the edge to go there.”

Both MCS interim head coach Tim Anuszkiewicz and offensive coordinator Mason McClendon praised Rodriguez’s dedication and work ethic during the season.

“We asked a lot of Ryver this year,” McClendon said. “Week in and week out, he gave us his all.”

Rodriguez said the plan is to redshirt his first year, which is fine with him.

“I’m excited to take the year to be able to grow, not only physically but mentally and learn about the program, learn the offensive system, learn the offensive scheme and get a feel for college,” Rodriguez said. “It will be completely different than high school. I’m going to take the mindset during my redshirt year like I’m playing and try to get better. That way in the future when I do get a chance, I’m able to take advantage of it.”

Rodriguez said he also looked into Southwest Assemblies of God University and Austin College.

“It’s an unreal feeling,” said Rodriguez of his signing. “I always wanted to play college football. It kind of doesn’t hit you at first, but once it’s official, it’s kind of hitting me that I’ll be able to play. I know the work doesn’t stop here, it’s only going to get harder. I’m going to have to work harder. I’m excited that I found where I’m going to be at.”

