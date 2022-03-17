JC BASEBALL: Chaps face Howard College in WJCAC series

Midland College starter Luke Young records 11 strikeouts versus New Mexico Junior College at Christensen Stadium on 3/12/2022. (Forrest Allen, MC Athletics)

The Midland College baseball team will be facing rival Howard College in a home-and-home series, beginning on Friday.

The Chaparrals (16-8, 3-1 in Western Junior College Athletic Conference) will travel to Big Spring to face the Hawks (6-12, 2-2) in a doubleheader of seven and nine innings beginning at noon Friday. The teams will play another doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday at Christensen Stadium.

MC got off to a great start in WJCAC play last weekend as it won three out of four games against New Mexico Junior College. The highlight of the series came in game 2 when the Chaps overcame a 19-6 deficit to win 25-23.

Thanks to that big weekend, two Chaparrals were chosen as the WJCAC Players of the Week as Tyler Wulfert was named Position Player of the Week, while Luke Young was named Pitcher of the Week.

Wulfert, a second-year player from Farmington, N.M., hit. 500 with a double, four home runs and five RBI. He also stole a base and scored seven runs.

Young, a second-year player and right-hander from Wall, allowed just two earned runs on six hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts in a complete-game, seven-inning victory over NMJC.

Young is expected to get the start in the series opener on Friday. He will be followed by LHP Alizaeh Gutierrez in the second game, while RHP Luis Rodriguez and RHP Jarek Wells are the probable starters for Saturday's games.

2022 WJCAC Baseball Standings

Conf. Overall

W L W L

Midland College 3 1 16 8

Odessa College 3 1 15 8

New Mexico Military 2 2 16 7

Western Texas 2 2 12 10

Frank Phillips 2 2 7 11

Howard College 2 2 6 12

New Mexico JC 1 3 18 10

El Paso CC 1 3 14 14

Clarendon College 0 0 4 11*

*record includes a tie

Last weekend’s series

Midland College 3, New Mexico JC; Odessa College 3, El Paso CC 1; Western Texas College 2, Frank Phillips College 2; Howard College 2, New Mexico Military Institute 2

This weekend’s series

Midland College vs. Howard College; Odessa College vs. New Mexico JC; Clarendon College at Western Texas College; Frank Phillips College at El Paso CC; New Mexico Military Institute at Eastern Arizona (non-conference)