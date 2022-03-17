ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

TRACK: Hoppel to run at world indoor championships

By Christopher Hadorn
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQWxp_0eiVS2hn00
TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 01: Bryce Hoppel of Team United States leads his Men's 800 Semi-Final field on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Midland High grad Bryce Hoppel will be competing for the title of world champion when the World Athletics Indoor Championships track & field meet gets underway Friday in Belgrade, Serbia.

Hoppel enters the men’s 800-meter field of 27 international runners with the second-best time (1 minute, 45.30 seconds) this season, trailing only Spain’s Mariano Garcia (1:45.12).

Hoppel’s first-round heat race in the 800 is scheduled at 6:50 a.m. Friday and will be televised on Peacock.

Hoppel will be looking to advance to Saturday’s 1:10 p.m. CDT final that will be aired on CNBC.

Hoppel qualified for the world championship meet by winning the 2022 U.S. indoor championship in the 800 on Feb. 27 in Spokane, Washington. Hoppel, who competed at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year, is ranked No. 12 in the world in the 800.

Midland, TX
MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

