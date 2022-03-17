HS BASKETBALL: Midessa Warriors split at national tourney

Wesley Sherrill (23) gets in position to block out a defender as Jefferson Pond (5) lays one in for and easy basket during a Midessa Warriors' game at the National Christian Home School basketball tournament, March 17 in Springfield, Missouri. (Courtesy Earl Sherrill)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Midessa Warriors went 1-1 during the National Christian Home School basketball tournament Thursday, beating the CHS Knights from California 71-61 before falling to the HAACH Cougars from Howell, Michigan, by a score of 62-59.

In the early win, Wesley Sherrill had 27 points and six rebounds for the Warriors, Steven Cooley scored 19 points and had five rebounds, and Jefferson Ponds registered nine points and six rebounds.

The Warriors tied the game late against the HAACH Cougars after trailing by 14 points but couldn’t secure the win.

Cooley just missed a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds, Matt Castillo scored 16 points and Nate Rawls provided nine.

The Warriors are 3-2 at the tournament.

First game

Midessa Warriors 71, CHS Knights 61

Midessa Warriors scoring – Matt Castillo 6, Steven Cooley 19, Jefferson Ponds 9, Caden Edwards 5, Cole Rawls 1, Wesley Sherrill 27, Nate Rawls 4

Second game

HAACH Cougars 62, Midessa Warriors 59

Midessa Warriors – Castillo 16, Cooley 17, Ponds 6, C. Rawls 6, Sherrill 4, N. Rawls 9