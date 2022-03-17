Ex-Chicago Ald. Ricardo Munoz to serve 13 months in prison

Two big city mayors struggling to fight a violent crime wave made worse by the pandemic, soaring inflation, rising police retirements and plummeting morale held a face-to-face meeting Friday to share strategy.
HARVEY, Ill. - A former Harvey police officer is accused of threatening and extorting cash from local towing companies. From 2011 to 2019, Officer Derrick Muhammad was in charge of overseeing the Harvey Police Department’s Traffic Division and he had the authority to assign city towing work to private towing companies, according to a federal indictment.
CHICAGO - A man who was supposed to be on electronic monitoring for a slew of alleged crimes shot a gun into the ceiling of a Chicago restaurant last weekend while threatening five employees. "The fact that Mr. Noah was out on electric monitoring highlights the problems with bond court,"...
The supporters of Jussie Smollett said he is being mistreated by a racist system after he was sentenced to jail time for staging a hate crime against himself. They held a rally outside the Cook County Jail in Chicago.
The standoff between Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and thousands of unvaccinated Chicago city employees will come to a head on Monday, when the deadline to get at least their first COVID-19 vaccine expires. Unvaccinated employees will be pulled off the payroll. Dane Placko reports.
