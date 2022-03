Actress Lynda Baron, best known for the BBC sitcom Open All Hours, has died at the age of 82, her agent has announced.Baron starred opposite Sir David Jason and Ronnie Barker as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel in the hit BBC sitcom, which ran for four series starting in 1976.She also appeared in the sequel Still Open All Hours when it returned in 2013, and played Auntie Mabel in the 1990s BBC children’s programme Come Outside which saw her and her dog Pippin take adventures in a small multi-coloured polka dot plane.A statement to the PA news agency from her agent of...

